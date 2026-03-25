US House speaker says Operation Epic Fury against Iran 'almost done'

US House Speaker Mike Johnson said Wednesday that the military campaign against Iran, Operation Epic Fury, is nearing its conclusion, expressing confidence that objectives have largely been achieved.

"Operation Epic Fury is almost done. I mean, I think the mission that was very clearly defined in the beginning, the objectives have been met," Johnson said at a news conference.

Johnson added that the campaign is expected to wrap up in a "short time" period, reflecting what he described as the intent of both the Trump administration and the Defense Department.

When asked about the US order to deploy thousands of soldiers to the Middle East, Johnson said the buildup of troops is "very different" than boots on the ground.

"We don't have boots on the ground. I don't think that's the intention, but I think Iran should watch that build up, and they need to take note of that," Johnson added.

Iran has to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, Johnson said, adding Tehran cannot have a nuclear warhead.

"That job is almost done, and I think it will wrap up soon. ... I think we're wrapping up Operation Epic Fury, that's what I think. And I think it will be done in short order, and that'll be right on schedule," he said.

The US and Israel launched a joint offensive on Iran on Feb. 28 that has so far killed more than 1,300 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel and Gulf countries that are home to US military assets.

Thirteen US service members have been killed, and about 290 others have been injured since the operation began.