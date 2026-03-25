US House Democrat moves to subpoena Rubio, Witkoff, Kushner for Iran war hearing

US Rep. Gregory Meeks on Wednesday moved to subpoena Secretary of State Marco Rubio, US envoy Steve Witkoff and President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, before a House committee regarding the war in Iran.

"I move that this committee issue subpoenas to compel the testimonies of Secretary Marco Rubio, of Mr. Steve Witkoff and Mr. Jared Kushner at a public House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing before the end of April.

"So, we members of Congress and the American people can hear from them directly on the most pressing international security matter facing Americans today-President Trump's war of choice in Iran," Meeks said after his opening statement at a hearing.

The American people have not had the opportunity to hear public testimony on the administration's goals, Meeks said, adding the committee has not examined its strategy.

"The American people deserve transparency and accountability on a conflict of this magnitude, and this committee has the responsibility to provide it," he added.

The US and Israel launched a joint offensive on Iran on Feb. 28 that has so far killed more than 1,340 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel and Gulf countries that are home to US military assets.

Thirteen US service members have been killed, and about 290 others have been injured since the operation began.