Iranian foreign minister to hold nuclear talks with Omani counterpart, IAEA chief in Geneva

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Monday he is set to hold nuclear talks in Geneva with Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi and International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Mariano Grossi.

In a post on US social media company X, Araghchi said he will meet Grossi accompanied by nuclear experts for "deep technical discussion," and with Albusaidi before indirect talks with the US.

"I am in Geneva with real ideas to achieve a fair and equitable deal," Araghchi said, adding that "submission before threats is not on the table," signaling Tehran's position as talks move forward.

Aragachi left Tehran on Sunday for Geneva to participate in the second round of indirect nuclear talks with the US. The last round was held in Muscat, the capital of Oman, on Feb. 6, more than eight months after the 12-day Iran-Israel war in June 2025 put diplomacy on the backburner.

Türkiye and other regional states recently intervened to help ease tensions and revive the diplomatic channels, particularly after US President Donald Trump threatened to use military action against Iran.