Trump says ‘massive armada’ headed to Iran, urges Tehran to make deal

A 3D printed miniature of U.S. President Donald Trump and Iranian flag are seen in this illustration taken January 9, 2026. (REUTERS File Photo)

US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that a "massive Armada" is headed to Iran, expressing hope that Tehran will "come to the table" and negotiate with Washington.

"A massive Armada is heading to Iran. It is moving quickly, with great power, enthusiasm, and purpose," Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social.

He underlined that the fleet is larger than one that was sent to Venezuela and ready to "rapidly fulfill its mission with speed and violence, if necessary."

"Hopefully Iran will quickly 'come to the table' and negotiate a fair and equitable deal - no nuclear weapons - one that is good for all parties. Time is running out, it is truly of the essence!" he said.

"As I told Iran once before, make a deal! They didn't, and there was 'Operation Midnight Hammer,' a major destruction of Iran. The next attack will be far worse! Don't make that happen again," Trump concluded.

Tens of thousands rallied in Iranian cities because of economic grievances, prompting Trump to warn about US intervention if the Iranian government continued to use lethal force against "peaceful" protesters, though he later softened his rhetoric after claiming on "good authority" that the killing of protesters had stopped and Tehran had canceled plans for mass executions.

Iranian officials have warned that any US attack would provoke a "swift and comprehensive" response.

Later, speaking in the US state of Iowa, Trump said there is "another beautiful" armada heading toward Iran right now.

"So, we'll see. I hope they make a deal. I hope they make a deal. They should have made a deal the first time. They'd have a country," he told supporters.

Iran has repeatedly said it will not engage in talks under pressure, while US officials have signaled conditional openness to diplomacy, keeping the prospects of near-term negotiations uncertain.