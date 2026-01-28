US has no plans for further military action in Venezuela: Rubio

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Wednesday that the US does not plan to take further military action in Venezuela, even as he defended the Trump administration's recent operation that led to the capture of President Nicolas Maduro.

"I can tell you right now with full certainty, we are not postured to, nor do we intend or expect to have to take any military action in Venezuela at any time," Rubio told lawmakers during a hearing at the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

He said the only US military presence envisioned in the country would be marine guards at the US Embassy in Caracas.

"The president never rules out his options as commander-in-chief to protect the national interest of the United States," Rubio added, noting that the use of force would remain an option only in the event of a direct threat, such as the emergence of an Iranian drone facility threatening US forces.

Rubio said President Donald Trump acted Jan. 3 to remove what he described as a major US national security threat in the Western Hemisphere, referring to the military operation that led to the capture of Maduro.

"What if a foreign country indicts our president for violating a foreign law -- should we extradite him or be okay if they come and get him by force?" asked Sen. Rand Paul.

Rubio rejected suggestions that Maduro's capture constituted an act of war and said Washington always "has the right to act in its national interest and to protect itself."

"We're not going to have this thing turn around overnight, but I think we're making good and decent progress," he said. "We are certainly better off today in Venezuela than we were four weeks ago."

He emphasized that Washington's goal is a democratic transition, saying the US wants "a Venezuela that has legitimate democratic elections" and a future that is "free, fair, prosperous and friendly."

"At one time, Venezuela, pre (Hugo) Chavez, was a very strong US ally, and we hope to get back to that point. We're not there. This thing still is in its infancy," he added.