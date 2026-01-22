US House minority leader criticizes Trump administration, calls for policy shift

The US House minority leader said on Thursday that President Donald Trump and Republicans have failed to deliver for the American people one year into his presidency, urging them to change course and work on bipartisan solutions.

"One year into Donald Trump's presidency, the verdict is clear: Donald Trump and Republican policies have been a complete and total failure, a disaster for the American people. And the American people know it," Hakeem Jeffries told a news conference.

Jeffries accused the Republicans of pursuing "extreme policies" that do not reflect public priorities, calling on them to focus instead on legislation that improves everyday life for Americans.

"Republicans need to wake up and stop trying to jam their extreme policies down the throats of the American people, and work to actually get something done that is designed to make life better for everyday Americans," he said.

Jeffries said the Democrats would continue to emphasize issues such as reducing the cost of living, reforming the health care system and strengthening economic opportunities for working-class families.