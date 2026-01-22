US House Committee advances contempt resolutions against Clintons

The US House Oversight and Government Reform Committee voted Wednesday to advance contempt of Congress resolutions against former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton for refusing to appear for depositions related to the late disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein's sex-trafficking network.

The panel voted 34-8 to hold Bill Clinton in contempt, with nine Democrats joining Republicans. The measure against Hillary Clinton passed 28-15, supported by three Democrats. Both resolutions now move to the full House for a vote.

Committee Chair James Comer wrote on the US social media company X's platform after the voting that "no one is above the law."

Democrats, including ranking Member Robert Garcia, argued the committee should focus on the Justice Department's delay in releasing Epstein-related files and questioned selective enforcement. Some also criticized the contempt push as political.

Epstein was found dead in his New York City jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. He pleaded guilty in a court in the state of Florida and was convicted of procuring a minor for prostitution in 2008, but critics call the relatively minor conviction a "sweetheart deal."

His victims have alleged that he operated a sprawling sex trafficking network that was used by members of the wealthy and political elite.