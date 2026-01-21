'Immediate negotiations': Trump revives call for US acquisition of Greenland at Davos

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that Washington should open negotiations to acquire Greenland, arguing that only the US has the capacity to defend and develop the strategically important Arctic territory.

"I have tremendous respect for both the people of Greenland and the people of Denmark, tremendous respect. But every NATO ally has an obligation to be able to defend their own territory, and the fact is, no nation or group of nations is in any position to be able to secure Greenland other than the United States," Trump said at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland.

Trump reiterated that the US needs Greenland for strategic national security.

"It's the United States alone that can protect this giant mass of land, this giant piece of ice, develop it and improve it and make it so that it's good for Europe and safe for Europe and good for us," he said.

The president said these considerations were driving his push for talks on a potential acquisition.

"And that's the reason I'm seeking immediate negotiations to once again discuss the acquisition of Greenland by the United States," he added.

'I WON'T USE FORCE'



Trump said he would not use force to acquire the autonomous territory of Denmark.

"People thought I would use force, but I don't have to use force," he said. "I don't want to use force. I won't use force."

Trump said the US is asking for title and ownership because "you need the ownership to defend it."

"You can't defend it on a lease number one, legally, it's not defensible that way, totally," he said, adding the US does not want to lease the territory.

Trump said the Arctic territory would be central in any future conflict and critical to missile defense planning.

"If there is a war, much of the action will take place on that piece of ice. Think of it: Those missiles would be flying right over the center of that piece of ice.

"All we want from Denmark for national and international security and to keep our very energetic and dangerous potential enemies at bay is this land on which we're going to build the greatest golden dome ever built," he added.

Greenland has attracted Trump's attention due to its strategic Arctic position, extensive mineral resources, and alleged concerns about a growing Russian and Chinese presence.

Denmark and Greenland have rejected proposals to sell the territory, reaffirming Danish sovereignty over the island.