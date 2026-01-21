8 COUNTRIES, INCLUDING TÜRKIYE, WELCOME TRUMPS INVITATION TO JOIN GAZA ‘BOARD OF PEACE’

The foreign ministers of eight countries-Türkiye, Egypt, Jordan, Indonesia, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE)-welcomed US President Donald Trump's invitation to their leaders to join the "Board of Peace" for Gaza.

"The Ministers announce their countries' shared decision to join the Board of Peace," said a joint statement issued by the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

"Each country will sign the joining documents according to their respective relevant legal and other necessary procedures, including the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, and the United Arab Emirates, that have already announced to join," the statement said.

The ministers, it said, reaffirmed their countries' support for the peace efforts led by Trump and reiterated their commitment to supporting the implementation of the mandate of the Board of Peace as a transitional administration, as outlined in the Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict and endorsed by UN Security Council Resolution 2803.

The plan seeks to consolidate a permanent ceasefire, back Gaza's reconstruction, and foster a just and lasting peace rooted in the Palestinian right to self-determination and statehood in accordance with international law, thereby promoting security and stability for all states and peoples of the region.

Last week, the White House announced the formation of the Board of Peace alongside the approval of a National Committee for the Administration of Gaza, one of four bodies designated to manage the transitional phase in the enclave.

The creation of the board coincided with the launch of phase two of a ceasefire agreement, which halted Israel's war on Gaza that has killed more than 71,000 people and injured over 171,000 others since October 2023.