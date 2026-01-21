Denmark rejects any transfer of Greenland sovereignty to US

 Contact Us
Denmark's foreign minister said Wednesday it was a "positive" sign that Donald Trump had said he wanted to avoid military force in Greenland, but stressed the US president had not backed away from his threat to seize the Arctic territory.

Published January 21,2026
Denmark's Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen (EPA File Photo)

Denmark on Wednesday rejected any deal and talks to transfer its sovereignty in Greenland to the US.

Speaking to local media after a meeting of the country's Foreign Policy Committee in Copenhagen, Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said Denmark welcomed US President Donald Trump's remarks at the World Economic Forum in Davos, ruling out the use of military force over Greenland, public broadcaster TV2 reported.

"It is positive that it is being said that military force will not be used. But that will not make this case go away," he said.

Rasmussen noted that Trump's address in Davos showed that his ambition remains to take over Greenland.

Earlier, Trump said that Washington should open negotiations to acquire Greenland, arguing that only the US has the capacity to defend and develop the strategically important Arctic territory at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland.

However, Trump said he would not use force to acquire the autonomous territory of Denmark.

"People thought I would use force, but I don't have to use force," he said. "I don't want to use force. I won't use force."