US 'best place to invest': Trump says at Davos business meeting

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that the US is "the best place to invest," at a meeting with business leaders at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland.

Trump stated that the US is "doing really well" and has achieved a performance that no one thought was possible in such a short time.

He highlighted the intensification of investments in the US, noting from companies like Apple and Toyota.

Trump also emphasized that revenue obtained from the tariffs he implemented to "protect" the US will increase.

Giving examples of the policies he implemented, Trump stated that the US is "the best place to invest."

Trump said robots will be a huge job market, and there will be a need because there will not be enough people to operate all the places being built.