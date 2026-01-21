Türkiye sees all Gaza peace initiatives as important: President Erdoğan

Türkiye considers all initiatives aimed at establishing peace in Gaza to be important, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told his Brazilian counterpart Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, expressing appreciation for Brazil's refusal to remain silent on the Gaza genocide.

In a phone call, Erdoğan and Lula da Silva discussed the bilateral, regional, and global issues, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said on Turkish social media platform NSosyal on Wednesday.

Ankara will continue to work toward ending the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, establishing peace, and rebuilding the Palestinian enclave, Erdoğan added.

The Turkish president also said that they will continue to work on developing and advancing bilateral ties in many domains.