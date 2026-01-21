UN Security Council condemns deadly Kabul restaurant blast in Afghanistan

The UN Security Council on Wednesday strongly condemned a terror attack at a restaurant in the Afghan capital of Kabul that killed seven people, including a Chinese national, and wounded several others.

"The members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms the heinous terrorist attack that occurred at a restaurant in the commercial Shahr-e-Naw neighbourhood of Kabul, Afghanistan, on 19 January, which was claimed by ISIL (Da'esh)-K and resulted in the killing of six Afghans and one Chinese national, as well as the wounding of several others, including a child," the Council said in a statement.

Expressing its "deepest sympathy" for the people of Afghanistan and China, the statement conveyed the Council's condolences to the families of the victims and wished "a speedy and full recovery to those who were injured."

"The members of the Security Council reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to peace and security in Afghanistan, as well as in the world," it noted.

Underlining the need to "hold perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice," the Council urged "all States, in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions, to cooperate actively with all relevant authorities in this regard."

"The members of the Security Council reiterated that any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed," it added, reaffirming the need to combat "threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts," according to the UN Charter and international law, international refugee law and international humanitarian law.

The victims were killed Monday in a blast at a Chinese restaurant, said authorities.

Police spokesman Khalid Zahran said the explosion occurred at around 3 pm (1030GMT).

Zahran said the cause of the blast was under investigation.