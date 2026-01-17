11-year-old child kills father over video game console

In the incident that took place in the Duncannon area, police teams responded to a home around 3:20 AM following reports of an "unconscious male." Upon arrival, they found 42-year-old Douglas Dietz dead in his bed from a gunshot wound to the head. Authorities subsequently identified the victim's 11-year-old son as the suspect.

According to police reports, on his birthday, the child entered the bedroom shouting, "My dad is dead." Responding officers reported hearing the child tell his mother, "I killed Dad." In his initial statement where he said, "I shot someone," the child later confessed that he had premeditated shooting his father.

Investigation documents state that the events began after the parents went to bed after midnight. The child expressed anger over his father telling him it was time to go to bed. Previously upset about his Nintendo Switch console being taken away, the child took the key to the gun safe from his father's drawer and used it to open the safe, where he found a handgun.



The 11-year-old admitted to taking the gun out of the safe, loading it, walking to the side of the bed where his father was sleeping, and pulling the trigger. When detectives asked if he thought about what would happen when he fired the gun, he responded that he was "angry and did not think about it."

The child, who was taken into custody, had his request for bail denied. A court hearing related to the incident is scheduled for January 22.