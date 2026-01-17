GERMANY VOWS COORDINATED EUROPEAN RESPONSE TO TRUMPS TARIFF THREATS OVER GREENLAND

Germany said Saturday it will coordinate closely with European partners to respond to US President Donald Trump's announcement of tariffs on eight European nations over the Greenland dispute.

German government spokesman Stefan Kornelius said Berlin has taken note of Trump's statements and is working with other European countries on a unified response.

"The federal government has taken note of the US president's statements," Kornelius said. "It is in close coordination with European partners. Together we will decide on appropriate reactions at the appropriate time."

The statement came after Trump announced Saturday that Washington will impose tariffs on goods from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, Britain, the Netherlands, and Finland starting Feb. 1. The tariffs will begin at 10% and increase to 25% by June 1.

Trump said the measures would remain in place until a deal is reached for the "complete and total purchase of Greenland" from Denmark. He cited national security concerns, saying "World Peace is at stake" and claiming that "China and Russia want Greenland, and there is not a thing that Denmark can do about it."

Greenland, a self-governing territory within the Kingdom of Denmark, has attracted US interest due to its strategic location and vast mineral resources, as well as alleged concerns about rising Russian and Chinese activity.

Trump has repeatedly said that the US must acquire Greenland for national security and to prevent Russia or China from gaining control of the territory.

Both Denmark and Greenland have rejected any proposal to sell the territory, reaffirming Danish sovereignty over the island.