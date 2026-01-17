Palestinian committee head to run Gaza Strip officially announces members

Ali Shaath, the head of the Palestinian National Committee tasked with administering the Gaza Strip, formally announced the names Saturday of the committee's members.

He said work will begin from Cairo before relocating to Gaza to implement an urgent relief plan.

The announcement came one day after the White House confirmed the formation of the Board of Peace and approved the composition of the Palestinian National Committee for the Administration of Gaza, one of four bodies designated to manage the territory's transitional phase.

Speaking to Egypt's state-run Al-Qahera New, Shaath, who is an academic holding a doctorate in engineering, said he will chair the committee.

The committee includes engineer Ayed Abu Ramadan, assigned to the economy, trade and industry portfolio; Abdel Karim Ashour, agriculture; Ayed Yaghi, health; engineer Osama al-Saadawi, housing and land; and Adnan Abu Warda, justice, said Shaath.

He said Maj Gen Sami Nasman was assigned to the interior and internal security file; Ali Barhoum will oversee municipalities and water; Bashir Al-Rayes finance; Hanaa Terzi social affairs; Jabr al-Daour education; and engineer Omar al-Shamali telecommunications.

"We announce from Cairo a committee that has come to serve our people, with the aim of lifting the historic injustice suffered by the people of Gaza," said Shaath, adding that the body was formed to ease humanitarian suffering and improve living conditions for Palestinians.

Shaath thanked Egypt and President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi for efforts to support Gaza and expressed appreciation for mediating countries, particularly Qatar and Türkiye, as well as Arab and other states backing the committee's work.

He said the committee has adopted Egypt's reconstruction and recovery plan for Gaza as the basis of its work. The plan, launched by Cairo in March and adopted by the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), has been welcomed by several international actors, including the EU, he said.

The plan begins with an emergency shelter phase, providing temporary housing until homes destroyed in the Israeli onslaught are rebuilt, he added, noting that the tents are inadequate and prefabricated housing units need to be brought in through the Rafah crossing under a coordinated plan with Egypt.

Opening the crossing tops the committee's priorities, said Shaath, calling it Gaza's most vital lifeline for humanitarian aid, essential goods and civilian movement.

Israel has kept the crossing closed since taking military control of it in May 2024, allowing only limited humanitarian assistance.

Shaath said early shelter efforts will be accompanied by restoring basic services, particularly health and education.

He said discussions are underway to deploy field hospitals and medical teams from Egypt, Palestine and other Arab countries and to evacuate 20,000 wounded Palestinians for treatment abroad after most hospitals and medical centers were destroyed during the war.

On education, Shaath said Gaza's children have been deprived of schooling for nearly two and a half years, requiring intensive programs to address learning losses and reintegrate students into the education system.

He also emphasized creating immediate job opportunities through debris removal and recycling projects to support reconstruction, noting that international partners have begun contacting the committee to provide support for the initial relief phase.

"The current stage marks the beginning of relief efforts," he said, and it will be followed by a recovery phase restoring electricity, water and telecommunications, before moving to reconstruction and development to ensure a stable and secure environment in Gaza and preventing future wars.

The committee operates under President Trump's 20-point plan to end the Israeli genocide in Gaza, which was adopted by the UN Security Council under Resolution 2803 on Nov. 17. Under the resolution, the committee is a nonpolitical body responsible for managing daily civil-service affairs and is composed of 11 Palestinian national figures in addition to its chair.

The committee has not yet begun operating inside Gaza. But the Palestine resistance group, Hamas, said it will facilitate the handover process and support the success of the independent committee.

Palestinians have accused Israel of repeatedly violating an Oct. 10 ceasefire that halted the genocidal war that has killed more than 71,000 victims, most of them women and children, and injured over 171,000 since October 2023.

At least 464 Palestinians have been killed and nearly 1,280 others injured in Israeli attacks since the ceasefire, according to the Health Ministry.