US defense chief reaffirms enforcement of blockade on Venezuelan oil shipments

The US will continue to strictly enforce its blockade against so-called "dark fleet" vessels accused of transporting sanctioned Venezuelan oil, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth said Wednesday.

"The United States continues to enforce the blockade against all dark fleet vessels illegally transporting Venezuelan oil to finance illicit activity, stealing from the Venezuelan people.

"Only legitimate and lawful energy commerce—as determined by the U.S.—will be permitted," Hegseth said on US social media company X.