Two killed in shooting at Brown University, suspect at large

Two people were killed and at least eight others were wounded in a shooting at Brown University in the US city of Providence on Saturday, local officials said.



The injured were in critical condition, Providence Mayor Brett Smiley told a news conference, adding that the suspect remained at large.



Brown University earlier said multiple people had been hurt in the shooting. The private university is a member of the Ivy League, a group of elite institutions in the north-eastern United States.



The motive for the attack was not immediately clear.



Earlier reports on Saturday had suggested the suspect had been detained. US President Donald Trump also said on his Truth Social platform that the shooter was in custody but later corrected the statement.



Providence, located south of Boston, has a population of about 200,000 and is the capital of the state of Rhode Island.