4 Syrian security members killed in armed attack in Idlib

Four members of Syria's internal security forces were killed, and a fifth was wounded Sunday evening in an armed attack in the southern Idlib countryside, the Interior Ministry said.

A ministry statement said that a security patrol came under fire in the city of Maarrat al-Numan, killing four personnel and wounding another.

There was no claim of responsibility for the attack.

The ministry said its security forces have launched extensive search operations in the area to track down those responsible for the attack.

Since Bashar al-Assad's ouster last year, Syria's new administration has taken several measures to restore security and pursued political and economic reforms while promoting social cohesion and working to expand cooperation with regional and international partners.

Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia last December, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963. A new transitional administration led by President Ahmed al-Sharaa was formed in January.