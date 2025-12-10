Shooting at US university leaves student dead, another critically injured

One student was killed and another critically wounded in a shooting on Tuesday at Kentucky State University in the US, CBS News reported, citing officials.

Both victims are KSU students, though the suspected gunman is not, authorities said.

University police arrested the suspect at the scene. He was later identified as Jacob Lee Bard of Evansville, Indiana, according to city officials.

Bard was booked into Franklin County Regional Jail on charges of murder and first-degree assault.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and Frankfort Assistant Police Chief Scott Tracy said the shooting appeared to be targeted.

"This was not a mass shooting or a random incident," Beshear said in a video statement.

The wounded student was taken to a hospital in critical but stable condition, Tracy added.

Police said this was the second shooting at KSU this year. In August, two students were shot near Young Hall when someone in a passing vehicle opened fire on a group walking on campus.