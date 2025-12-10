Ukraine finalizing 20-point document to define parameters for ending war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Wednesday that Kyiv is finalizing a 20-point document aimed at defining the parameters for ending the war, intending to deliver it to the US soon.

"In parallel, we are finalizing work on the 20 points of a fundamental document that could define the parameters for ending the war, and we expect to deliver this document to the United States in the near future following our joint work with President Trump's team and partners in Europe," Zelensky said on Telegram.

The president said current diplomatic efforts involve communicating with partners "virtually 24/7" to identify realistic steps to end the conflict, ensuring the outcome is reliable for Ukraine.

Zelensky also mentioned a scheduled conversation with US officials regarding a separate document detailing the process of Ukraine's postwar reconstruction and economic development.

Highlighting a meeting of the "coalition of the willing," the Ukrainian leader emphasized productive efforts to guarantee future security and prevent a recurrence of attacks from Moscow.

He expressed hope that current diplomatic efforts "may bring news" regarding an end to the conflict, asserting that there is no alternative to peace.

Zelensky's remarks follow ongoing talks between Kyiv, Washington and European capitals on a reduced US-backed 20-point peace framework, after earlier drafts were narrowed from 28 points and stripped of what Ukrainian officials described as non-Ukrainian provisions.