Saudi crown prince, UN chief discuss regional developments, global stability

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met in Riyadh on Wednesday with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to discuss regional and international developments.

The state news agency SPA said that discussions between the two sides at Al-Yamama Palace also dwelt on issues of global security and stability.

Guterres is in Saudi Arabia as part of a regional tour to attend the 11th Global Forum of the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations in Riyadh on Dec. 14-15. He will also visit Iraq to mark the closure of the UN Assistance Mission in Iraq (UNAMI).

The UN chief's tour will also include Oman to meet Sultan Haitham bin Tariq to discuss regional issues, including the situation in Yemen.