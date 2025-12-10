E3 leaders hold talks with Trump amid ‘intensive work’ on Ukraine peace plan

The leaders of France, Germany, and the UK — the E3 — held a phone call with US President Donald Trump on Wednesday as "intensive work" continues on a US peace plan to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

The UK government announced in a statement that Prime Minister Keir Starmer spoke on the phone with French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and Trump to discuss "the latest on the ongoing US-led peace talks."

"Intensive work on the peace plan is continuing and will continue in the coming days. They agreed that this was a critical moment-for Ukraine, its people and for shared security across the Euro-Atlantic region," the statement said.

The White House also confirmed to Anadolu that the conversation took place, but gave no further details on what was discussed.

Separately, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday that Kyiv is finalizing a 20-point document aimed at defining the parameters for ending the war and intends to deliver it to the US soon.

Talks have continued between Kyiv, Washington, and European capitals on a reduced US-backed 20-point peace framework after earlier drafts were slimmed down and stripped of what Ukrainian officials described as non-Ukrainian provisions.





















