Those responsible for Gaza genocide must be held accountable amid suffering even under ceasefire: Spanish premier

Spain's prime minister said Wednesday that those responsible for the devastation in Gaza "must be held accountable," stressing that real peace requires justice while hosting Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas for an official visit to Madrid.

Speaking at La Moncloa Palace on Human Rights Day, Pedro Sanchez framed the occasion as deeply symbolic, noting the anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and stressing that human dignity is "an unconditional, unique and non-negotiable value."

He said 2025 "has been a terrible year for the Palestinian people," with nine out of 10 homes in Gaza now uninhabitable and "thousands of lives and families" destroyed.

Citing UN estimates of more than 50 million tons of rubble across the enclave, Sanchez said physical reconstruction would eventually be possible, but the greater challenge will be "how to rebuild hope" and ensure that peace is more than "a brief parenthesis between wars."

He warned that the ceasefire has not ended the suffering of civilians. "Even today, after the ceasefire (declaration), Palestinians in Gaza are still suffering attacks … We need real peace. Those responsible for this genocide must be held accountable," he said.

Sanchez reaffirmed Spain's commitment to a two-state solution and outlined three priorities: ensuring the Palestinian crisis does not fade from public consciousness, supporting the Palestinian Authority in shaping future governance, and coordinating with European, Arab, and international partners to establish security conditions that can "end violence once and for all."

He said the Spanish public has been "genuinely moved" by Gaza's devastation and strongly backed the recognition of the state of Palestine.

Sanchez concluded that Spain and Palestine "will always walk hand in hand," expressing hope that Abbas' visit would help build bridges, seek solutions within the framework of international law, and strengthen ties between the countries.

Abbas, for his part, expressed his gratitude to Spain for its recognition of a Palestinian state and for its role in establishing an international coalition aimed at expanding recognition and advancing the implementation of a two-state solution.

He reaffirmed adherence to the two-state solution based on UN resolutions and international law, as well as to the establishment of an independent, sovereign Palestinian state, based on the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Palestinian president met with Spain's King Felipe VI in Madrid, where they discussed the latest political and on-the-ground developments in the Palestinian lands.

According to the Palestinian news agency Wafa, Abbas reviewed with King Felipe VI ways to develop bilateral relations, as well as the latest Palestinian developments.

Abbas arrived in Spain on Tuesday for a two-day visit.