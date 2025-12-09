Trump threatens Mexico with 5% tariff over water dispute

US President Donald Trump warned Monday that his administration will impose a 5% tariff on Mexico if it fails to release water owed to the United States under a longstanding bilateral water treaty.

"Mexico continues to violate our comprehensive Water Treaty, and this violation is seriously hurting our beautiful Texas crops and livestock," Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

Trump claimed that Mexico still owes the US over 800,000 acre-feet of water accumulated over the past five years and has not responded to US demands for compliance.

"The U.S. needs Mexico to release 200,000 acre-feet of water before December 31st, and the rest must come soon after. As of now, Mexico is not responding, and it is very unfair to our U.S. Farmers who deserve this much-needed water.

"That is why I have authorized documentation to impose a 5% Tariff on Mexico if this water isn't released, immediately," he added.