Cuba accuses US of seeking violent overthrow of Venezuelan government

Cuba on Tuesday accused the U.S. of seeking a violent overthrow of the Venezuelan government, calling the increased presence of U.S. military forces in the region an "exaggerated and aggressive" threat.

The U.S. overthrowing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government would be extremely dangerous and irresponsible, and would be in violation of international law and the United Nations charter, Cuba's Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said in a statement.



Reuters reported on Saturday that the U.S. was poised to launch a new phase of Venezuela-related operations in coming days, citing four U.S. officials.





