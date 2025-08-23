Republican lawmaker voices opposition to US military aid for Israel

Displaced Palestinians inspect tents destroyed after an Israeli strike on the Al-Manasrah camp, which housed more than 200 families in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip, 21 August, 2025. (IHA Photo)

US congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene on Saturday said she will "not be silent" on American taxpayer funds being used to support Israel's military operations, particularly in Gaza.

"U.S. taxpayers fund Israel $3.8 billion annually for military aid. That means every U.S. tax payer is contributing to Israel's military actions," the Republican wrote on US social media company X.

The Republican lawmaker said she does not want to "pay for genocide in a foreign country against a foreign people for a foreign war that I had nothing to do with." "And I will not be silent about it."

Greene questioned how Americans would react if they were subjected to collective punishment due to the actions of their government, drawing a comparison to the ongoing situation in Gaza, where Israel has killed more than 62,000 Palestinians since the October 2023 attacks by Hamas, which governed the enclave.

She described a hypothetical scenario in which US cities were bombed, infrastructure destroyed, and civilians left without aid, but no country heeded to calls for mercy.

"... but the rest of the world said, Americans voted for their government so they deserve it, their government is bad so all Americans are bad, therefore this is what they get and must be done."

"This is what is happening to Gaza where in spite of what we have all been told, many innocent people and children are being killed and they are not Hamas," she said.

"Just as we spoke out and had compassion for the victims and families of Oct7, how can Americans not speak out and have compassion for the masses of innocent people and children in Gaza?" she asked.

"Is one type of innocent life worthy and another type of innocent life worth nothing?"