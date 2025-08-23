Emine Erdoğan writes to Melania Trump about Gaza

Emine Erdoğan began her letter to Melania Trump with a sincere greeting of love and respect. She stated that the heartfelt conversation and elegant hospitality from their meeting at the White House in Washington still feel fresh in her mind, even six years later.

Emine Erdoğan said that Trump's sharing during their one-on-one meal and walk in the garden showed her that she has a conscience that is sensitive to current issues.

Emine Erdoğan noted that she saw a reflection of this conscientious sensitivity in the letter Melania Trump recently wrote to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"YOUR SENSITIVITY TOWARDS THE ORPHANED CHILDREN IN UKRAINE IS AN INITIATIVE THAT INSTILLS HOPE IN HEARTS"

"As you also stated in your letter, a child's right to grow up in a loving and safe environment is a universal and undeniable right. And this right is not the privilege of any single geography, race, ethnic identity, religious group, or ideology. Therefore, standing by the oppressed who are deprived of this right is, first and foremost, fulfilling a great responsibility to the human family. Within this framework, your sensitivity, especially as a leader's spouse, towards the lives destroyed, the families torn apart, and the children left orphaned under the devastating effects of the war in Ukraine, is an initiative that instills hope in hearts. Your request to restore the cheerful laughter of the Ukrainian children who have been 'forced into a silent laugh' is very meaningful. I believe that you will show this important sensitivity, which you have shown for the 648 Ukrainian children who lost their lives in the war, even more strongly for Gaza, where 62,000 innocent civilians, 18,000 of whom were children, have been cruelly massacred in the last two years."