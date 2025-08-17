US to 're-evaluate' visa process for Gazans amid 'pause': Rubio

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Sunday that the administration has decided to "re-evaluate" visitor visas for Palestinians from Gaza seeking medical treatment, including children, in response to congressional inquiries about aid organizations.

"We're going to re-evaluate how those visas are being granted, not just to the children, but to the people who are accompanying them," Rubio told CBS, adding that multiple congressional offices have raised concerns about the program.

Rubio claimed that some organizations involved in acquiring medical visas have "strong links" to Hamas, adding: "We are not going to be in partnership with groups that are friendly with Hamas."

He said only a small number of visas were issued to children, but they travel with adult companions whose vetting is also under review.

Earlier on Saturday, the US State Department announced the suspension of all visitor visas for Gaza residents while it reviewed recent medical-humanitarian visa issuances.

The suspension comes as Gaza faces an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe. Israel has killed nearly 61,900 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023, devastating the enclave and bringing it to the verge of famine.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Israel also faces genocide proceedings at the International Court of Justice over its military campaign in Gaza.