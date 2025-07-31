Reports: US special envoy Witkoff to travel to Israel

US special envoy Steve Witkoff is expected to travel to Israel as part of Washington's efforts to address the worsening humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip, according to US media reports.



Outlets NBC News and The Hill, citing a US official, said Witkoff would depart on Thursday. Earlier, Axios had reported he was expected to travel to Israel on Wednesday.



The trip comes as ceasefire negotiations between Israel and Palestinian militant organization Hamas remain stalled.



US President Donald Trump has recently stepped up pressure for more food aid to reach civilians in Gaza. "Whether they talk starvation or not, those are kids that are starving," Trump said on Tuesday during his return flight from Scotland to Washington.



"They got to get them food. And we're going to get them food," he added.



Last week, Witkoff announced that the US had pulled its negotiating team from Doha, citing a lack of willingness by Hamas to reach a truce. The US, along with Qatar and Egypt, has been mediating between Israel and Hamas, who do not communicate directly.



Israel also withdrew its delegation from the talks last week.

