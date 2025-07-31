New York governor declares state of emergency amid heavy rain, flood threat

New York Governor Kathy Hochul on Thursday declared a state of emergency for New York City and surrounding counties as torrential rain threatens widespread flash flooding.

"I am urging all New Yorkers to stay vigilant, stay informed, and use caution as we expect excessive rainfall with the potential for flash flooding," Hochul said in a statement.

State stockpiles are ready to deploy emergency response assets and supplies as needed, the statement added.

The following counties are under a state of emergency: Bronx, Delaware, Dutchess, Kings, Nassau, New York, Orange, Putnam, Queens, Richmond, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, Westchester, and contiguous.

Non-essential state employees in affected counties were released early.

Video footage circulated on social media showed cars submerged on Queens' Clearview Expressway, underscoring the severity of the storm. Flash floods, transit delays, and subway disruptions are possible, with rain rates of up to two inches per hour forecast, CBS News reported.