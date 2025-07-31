TRUMPS SPECIAL ENVOY TO ENTER GAZA ON FRIDAY TO INSPECT FOOD DISTRIBUTION SITES: WHITE HOUSE

 Contact Us
Published July 31,2025
US President Donald Trump's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff will go Friday to the Gaza Strip to inspect food distribution sites, the White House said Thursday.

"Tomorrow, Special Envoy Witkoff and Ambassador Huckabee will be traveling into Gaza to inspect the current distribution sites and secure a plan to deliver more food and meet with local Gazans to hear firsthand about this dire situation on the ground," spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt told reporters.

Leavitt said Witkoff and US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee had a "very productive" meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and other officials Thursday in Israel.

"The special envoy and the ambassador will brief the president immediately after their visit to approve a final plan for food and aid distribution into the region," she added.