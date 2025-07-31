Slovenia becomes 1st European country to ban arms trade with Israel

Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike in the northern Gaza Strip, as seen from the Israeli side of the border, 31 July 2025. (EPA Photo)

Slovenia became the first European country to ban the import, export, and transit of weapons and military equipment to and from Israel, the government announced on Thursday.

The decision, initiated by Prime Minister Robert Golob, was confirmed during a government session earlier in the day, according to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office.

Under the new policy, all military weapons and equipment sent from Slovenia to Israel, brought in from Israel, or transported through Slovenian territory are prohibited.

The move comes amid growing criticism of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. The government said the decision was prompted by the European Union's inability to adopt concrete measures on Israel.

"Due to internal disagreements and disunity, the European Union is currently unable to fulfill this task," the statement said.

Referring to the situation in Gaza, the government condemned the denial of humanitarian access, saying: "The result of this is shameful: people in Gaza are dying because humanitarian aid is systematically denied to them. They are dying under the rubble, without access to drinking water, food, and basic healthcare."

"This is a complete denial of humanitarian access and a conscious prevention of basic conditions for survival. In such circumstances, it is the duty of every responsible state to act, even if this means taking a step ahead of others."

It said the government will prepare some more national measures against the current Israeli government, "whose actions constitute serious violations of international humanitarian law," in the coming weeks.

The Israeli army has pursued a brutal offensive on Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023, killing over 60,200 Palestinians. The relentless bombardment has devastated the enclave and led to food shortages.

On Monday, Israeli rights groups B'Tselem and Physicians for Human Rights-Israel accused Israel of committing genocide in Gaza, citing the systematic destruction of Palestinian society and the deliberate dismantling of the territory's healthcare system.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.