Putin, Syrian foreign minister launch new phase in bilateral ties in Moscow meeting, Damascus says

Syria said on Thursday that a "historic" meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani in Moscow marked the beginning of a new phase of political and military coordination between the two countries.

Putin reaffirmed Russia's firm opposition to Israeli interference in Syria and to any efforts to divide the country, the Syrian Foreign Ministry said in a statement carried by the state-run news agency SANA.

He also reiterated Moscow's support for Syria's reconstruction and long-term stability.

Foreign Minister Shaibani, in turn, expressed Syria's intention to reset relations with Russia "based on new foundations that prioritize the interests of the Syrian people and create opportunities for a balanced partnership."

The statement said Syria emphasized its commitment to protecting all its citizens, regardless of background, and to addressing the legacy of the previous regime through both political and structural reforms aimed at securing the country's future.

The ministry described the meeting as "a strong political signal of the beginning of a renewed Syrian-Russian relationship," one that reinforces regional balance and strengthens the Syrian state.

Damascus also warned of ongoing Israeli interference, saying it pushes the country toward chaos. Syria affirmed its readiness to engage with any party that respects its sovereignty, unity, and security, the ministry added.

After the fall of the Assad regime, Israel launched hundreds of airstrikes that targeted military sites and assets across Syria, including fighter jets, missile systems, and air defense installations, according to reports.

Earlier, SANA reported that Putin received al-Shaibani and his accompanying delegation at the Kremlin in Moscow. The delegation included Defense Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra and General Intelligence Chief Hussein Salameh.

Al-Shaibani had arrived in Moscow on Thursday, marking the first official visit by a Syrian diplomat since the ouster of the Bashar al-Assad regime last December. He met with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, who voiced hope that Syria would successfully navigate its current challenges.

Russia had been an ally to the ousted Assad regime in Syria and currently has two major military bases in the country.

Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia in December, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963. A new transitional administration led by President Ahmad al-Sharaa was formed in January.