US SANCTIONS FOREIGN NETWORK ALLEGEDLY AIDING IRANS DRONE PROGRAM

The US on Thursday imposed sanctions on five entities and one individual based in Iran, China, Taiwan, and Hong Kong for allegedly procuring technology for Iran's unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) program.

"The United States will use all available means, including sanctions on entities based in third countries, to expose and disrupt Iran's schemes to procure equipment and items supporting its UAV program, which destabilizes the Middle East and beyond," the State Department said in a statement.

The Treasury Department said the move supports President Donald Trump's National Security Presidential Memorandum-2, which aims to counter Iran's asymmetric and conventional weapons capabilities.

Among those designated are Iran-based Control Afzar Tabriz Co. Ltd. and its CEO, Javad Alizadeh Hoshyar, who allegedly procured computer numerical control (CNC) machines and equipment for OFAC-designated Iran Aircraft Manufacturing Industrial Company (HESA) with assistance from intermediaries in Hong Kong and Taiwan.