Trump says 'no' to reducing tariffs on Chinese imports

President Trump swears in David Perdue as US ambassador to China (EPA Photo)

US President Donald Trump dismissed the possibility of bringing down steep tariffs on Chinese imports Wednesday to renew trade negotiations with Beijing.

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office during the swearing-in of US ambassador to China David Perdue, Trump was asked if he would consider bringing down the 145% tariffs imposed on Chinese goods to bring Beijing to the table for negotiations.

"No," Trump responded.

Asked about China's statement that the US initiated trade talks this week and Beijing's position remained unchanged, Trump said: "I think they ought to go back and study their files."

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer will meet with Chinese officials this week in Switzerland for the first formal trade talks since Trump imposed the sweeping tariffs on China.

China said the meeting was requested by the US and reiterated its willingness to engage in dialogue.