US designates Haitian gangs as foreign terrorist organizations

The US State Department on Friday designated a coalition of Haitian gangs as foreign terrorist organizations, citing their role in driving violence and instability across the Caribbean nation.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the Viv Ansanm coalition—which includes over two dozen heavily armed gangs—and the Gran Grif gang are now listed as both Foreign Terrorist Organizations and Specially Designated Global Terrorists.

"The age of impunity for those supporting violence in Haiti is over," Rubio said in a statement, "They are a direct threat to U.S. national security interests in our region."

According to Rubio, the groups have killed civilians, targeted Haitian security forces and international personnel, and aim to overthrow Haiti's government to establish a gang-controlled state.

Haiti has for years been in the grips of armed street gangs that carry out murders, kidnappings, rapes and other crimes. It is currently run by a transitional government.

Gangs are said to control 85% of the capital Port-au-Prince.

The current violence has continued despite the deployment of an international security force led by Kenya in support of Haitian police.