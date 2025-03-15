Massive power outage hits Cuba, millions left without electricity

A major power outage struck Cuba on Friday, leaving millions without electricity after a breakdown at the Diezmero substation in the capital Havana.

The incident occurred around 8:15 p.m. (0015GMT) and led to the collapse of the National Electric System (SEN), the Ministry of Energy and Mines confirmed.

Authorities are working to restore power, with microsystems already reactivated in several provinces, including Guantanamo, Santiago de Cuba, and Holguin, said Cuba's Energy Minister Vicente de la O Levy.

The country's electricity provider stated that 110 megawatts are being supplied to essential facilities, with partial restoration in 12 provinces.

Cuba has been grappling with frequent power outages due to aging infrastructure and fuel shortages, with blackouts regularly affecting large parts of the country.