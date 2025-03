Huthis say strikes 'will not pass without response'

Yemen's Huthis vowed to respond to deadly strikes on the capital Sanaa on Saturday after US President Donald Trump said Washington had launched a "decisive" action against the Iran-backed rebels.

"This aggression will not pass without a response, and our Yemeni armed forces are fully prepared to confront escalation with escalation," the rebels' political bureau said in a statement on their Al-Masirah television.