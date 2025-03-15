EU chief: Russia should back Ukraine ceasefire for 'just and lasting peace'

Russia should back a ceasefire deal with Ukraine that could lead to durable peace, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Saturday after a virtual meeting with other leaders.

"We reiterate our support to Ukraine's agreement to a ceasefire. Now Russia has to show that it is willing to support a ceasefire leading to a just and lasting peace," she said in a message on X, formerly Twitter.

She thanked UK premier Keir Starmer for hosting a virtual call with some 25 fellow leaders as they sought to keep up the pressure on Russia and protect any eventual ceasefire in Ukraine.

"In the meantime, we will support strengthening Ukraine and its Armed Forces... finally, we will step up Europe's defence efforts through ReArm Europe, boosting defence spending," she said.







