Zelensky presses allies for security guarantees, foreign troops in Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday he had urged Kyiv's Western allies to give "a clear position" on security guarantees including about a potential foreign troop contingent on Ukrainian soil with a U.S. backstop.

His comments came after British Prime Minister Keir Starmer held a virtual call with other European leaders and allies, including Zelensky, where Starmer said a "coalition of the willing" would help secure Ukraine "on the land, at sea and in the sky" in the event of a peace deal with Russia.

"We need to continue working on the contingents that will form the foundation of Europe's future Armed Forces," Zelensky said in a post on X with an image of himself taking part in the call.

"Peace will be more reliable with European contingents on the ground and the American side as a backstop."

Starmer has also called for a U.S. security backstop to help secure a lasting peace between Russia and Ukraine in the three-year-old war.

Russian leader Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that he supported in principle U.S. President Donald Trump's proposal for a 30-day ceasefire with Ukraine, but that Russia would fight on until several crucial conditions were worked out.

Zelensky urged European leaders to dismiss Putin's opposition to European peacekeepers in Ukraine and blamed the Russian leader for stalling peace efforts.

"A ceasefire could have already happened, but Russia is doing everything to prevent it," he said.









