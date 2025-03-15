 Contact Us
Trump says promise to end Ukraine war in 24 hours was ‘little bit sarcastic’

"Well, I was being a little bit sarcastic when I said that," US President Donald Trump said in an interview on the Full Measure television program, where he was asked about his campaign trail promises.

Published March 15,2025
"Well, I was being a little bit sarcastic when I said that," Trump said in an interview on the Full Measure television program, where he was asked about his campaign trail promises.

"What I really mean is I'd like to get it settled and, I'll, I think, I think I'll be successful," he said, according to a preview clip shared before the episode airs on Sunday.

Trump was also asked what he would do if Russian President Vladimir Putin refused a ceasefire.

"Bad news for this world because so many people are dying, but I think, I think he's going to agree. I really do. I think I know him pretty well and I think he's going to agree," the president said.

During his presidential campaign speech at a CNN town hall event in May 2023, Trump said: "They're dying, Russians and Ukrainians. I want them to stop dying. And I'll have that done — I'll have that done in 24 hours."