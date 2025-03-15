Netanyahu stalling Hamas agreement to appease far-right minister: Former minister

Former Israeli Defense Minister Moshe Ya'alon on Saturday accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of stalling the second phase of the ceasefire and hostages-prisoner exchange deal with Hamas to appease far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich.

The 42-day first phase of the truce expired on March 2 following several prisoners-for-hostages exchanges.

The second phase, which is meant to negotiate a permanent end to the fighting in Gaza, including the return of all remaining captives and the complete withdrawal of Israeli troops from the territory, is yet to begin.

In a statement, Ya'alon said Netanyahu "is delaying the implementation of the second phase of the agreement with Hamas to prevent Smotrich from dismantling his coalition, which is essential to keeping Netanyahu in power."

Ya'alon said Smotrich prefers "resuming military operations in Gaza over proceeding with negotiations, even if it means abandoning Israeli captives."

He warned that the finance minister is using coalition threats to pressure Netanyahu into rejecting further negotiations with Hamas.

The former minister said US officials have grown "frustrated" with Netanyahu's stalling tactics and have begun direct negotiations with Hamas.

"The Americans are now working on securing the release of hostages with US citizenship," Ya'alon said, suggesting Washington is bypassing Israeli leadership to advance the negotiations.

He called for Netanyahu's removal, describing his government as "corrupt" and blaming it for prolonging the hostage crisis.