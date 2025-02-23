TRUMP, TRUDEAU DISCUSS UKRAINE WAR AHEAD OF MONDAYS G7 MEETING

US President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke by telephone ahead of Monday's virtual G7 meeting, discussing the war in Ukraine and border security, according to readouts from both governments.

According to the White House, Trudeau "echoed President Trump's desire to see an end to the war and acknowledged that President Trump is the only world leader who can push through a just and lasting peace."

However, Canada's official readout did not include that statement but noted the two leaders discussed the "war in Ukraine, ahead of Monday's virtual G7 meeting."

The White House readout said Trump reminded Trudeau that the war in Ukraine "should never have started" and "would not have" if he had been president at the time, adding that Trudeau agreed. Canada's readout did not mention that claim.

Both countries confirmed that the leaders discussed efforts to curb fentanyl trafficking at the US-Canada border. The White House said Trudeau informed Trump of a "90 percent reduction in fentanyl crossing the U.S. Northern Border," while Canada's statement highlighted a decrease in seizures of fentanyl at the border.

The leaders are expected to participate in the G7 meeting, marking three years since the start of the Russian war in Ukraine.









