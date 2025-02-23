News World Trump congratulates German conservatives on election win

US President Donald Trump has congratulated Germany's conservative CDU/CSU bloc on its victory in Sunday's parliamentary election.



"Looks like the conservative party in Germany has won the very big and highly anticipated election," Trump posted on his Truth Social platform in an all-capitalized message, after initial results showed the centre-right alliance leading on 28.5% of the vote.



"Much like the USA, the people of Germany got tired of the no common sense agenda, especially on energy and immigration, that has prevailed for so many years," the president wrote.



"This is a great day for Germany, and for the United States of America under the leadership of a gentleman named Donald J. Trump," he added. "Congratulations to all — many more victories to follow!!!"



Trump adviser Elon Musk has been outspoken in his support for the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), which finished second on around 20%.









