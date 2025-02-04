US continues to work with Costa Rica against drug trafficking: Top diplomat

The US will continue to work with Costa Rica in its fight against drug trafficking, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Tuesday.

"This is not a country that produces drugs because of geography. It is a place where people, these elements, try to traffic drugs," Rubio said at a news conference with Costa Rican President Rodrigo Chaves in San Jose.

Rubio hailed Costa Rica's "extraordinary" work in preventing drugs from getting out of the country.

"We're going to continue to work with you on providing the technologies that these waivers are about today to prevent the exportation of drugs," he added.

Rubio offered the assistance of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the FBI to conduct investigations to help Costa Rica arrest drug traffickers.