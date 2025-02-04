2 US airport employees arrested for leaking midair collision footage to media

Two Ronald Reagan National Airport employees have been taken into custody on allegations that they made an unauthorized copy of a video of last week's deadly midair collision between a military helicopter and a passenger jet outside the nation's capital, and sent it to the media.

Mohamed Lamine Mbengue, 21, and Jonathan Savoy, 45, were arrested for "making an unauthorized copy of Airports Authority records," the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority said Monday, according to multiple reports.

Mbengue, from Rockville, Maryland, was arrested Jan. 31 and charged with computer trespass in the state of Virginia, according to the local Fox television affiliate channel. Savoy was taken into custody Feb. 2, but was released on summons by a magistrate judge.

The video, which multiple reports said aired on CNN, captured the moments when the Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter on a night training mission crashed with American Airlines Flight 543 as the plane prepared to land at the airport.

In all, 67 people were killed, including three on the helicopter and 64 on the jet. Recovery efforts are ongoing.