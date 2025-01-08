Suspect in New York City subway killing pleads not guilty to murder

A suspect, identified by police as Sebastian Zapeta, accused in the burning death of a woman on a New York subway, is escorted by police on Monday, Dec. 23, 2024 in New York. (AP Photo)

The man accused of killing of a woman by setting her on fire on a New York City subway car last month pleaded not guilty to murder charges Tuesday.

Sebastian Zapeta, a 33-year-old undocumented migrant from Guatemala, set 57-year-old Debrina Kawam on fire as she was asleep in the subway car in Brooklyn on Dec. 22, said authorities.

.Zapeta was taken into custody following the incident and has since been indicted on murder and arson charges.

During an initial court appearance in December, Zapeta said he was not aware of the incident and noted he was under the effects of alcohol, according to media reports.

"Oh, damn, that's me," Zapeta reportedly said after police showed him the video of the incident.

"I don't know what happened, but I'm very sorry for that woman," he said, according to reports.

Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said the defendant was held without bail and ordered to return to court March 12. He faces a maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

"It is difficult to fathom what could lead someone to commit the atrocious and horrific murder with which this defendant is charged.

"My office swiftly obtained an indictment, and we are determined to exact the most severe punishment for this heinous and inhumane act," Gonzales said in a statement.