ARGENTINAS MILEI FIRES FOREIGN MINISTER OVER UN VOTE ON CUBA EMBARGO

Argentinian ultra-liberal President Javier Milei has fired his foreign minister, Diana Mondino, after she condemned the US trade embargo against Cuba at the United Nations, according to a statement from the presidential office released on Wednesday.



Milei, who has been in office since December, sacked Mondino after she voted in favour of lifting the US economic embargo on Cuba at the UN General Assembly, continuing Argentina's stance from previous years.



"Our country is categorically opposed to the Cuban dictatorship and will remain firm in promoting a foreign policy that condemns all regimes that perpetrate human rights violations," the statement said.



The UN General Assembly in New York had, as it has every year since 1992, condemned the US trade embargo against Cuba. Argentina, along with 186 other nations, voted against the sanctions. Only the United States and Israel supported them while Moldova abstained. The decision does not result in any binding consequences.



The US imposed the trade embargo on the socialist Caribbean island following the Cuban Revolution in 1959. In addition to state mismanagement and massive emigration, the sanctions are a reason for the catastrophic economic situation in Cuba.



In recent years, Argentina has consistently voted for the lifting of the embargo like most other countries around the world.



However, since taking office almost a year ago, Milei has pursued a staunchly right-wing foreign policy.



"The country is going through a period of profound changes and this new stage requires that our diplomatic corps reflect in each decision the values of freedom, sovereignty and individual rights that characterize Western democracies," said the statement from the presidential office.













