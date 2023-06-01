Air Canada says technical issue forcing flight delays

Air Canada said on Thursday it is experiencing a technical issue that is resulting in flight delays across its system and has caused the airline to operate flights at a reduced rate.

"Air Canada is experiencing a temporary technical issue with its communicator system, one of the systems that we use to communicate with aircraft and monitor operational performance," the airline said in a statement.

Technical problems have resulted in delays globally for airlines. Southwest Airlines Co blamed a one-hour stoppage of its flights in April on a vendor-supplied computer network firewall.

Last week, Air Canada said a temporary ground stop on May 25 was undertaken due to an issue with the communicator system.

Air Canada did not describe the specific issue.

Separately, Spirit Airlines said on Thursday it resolved an issue with a third party that affected usage of the U.S. carrier's website, mobile app and some internal applications.

"We're now working our way back to normal operations," Spirit said in an emailed statement.